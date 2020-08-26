THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Cleaver-Brooks’ ProFire SBR-5 series burners are compatible with a variety of boiler types, such as firetube and watertube boilers. This burner series is capable of less than 5-ppm NOx emissions with flue gas recirculation (FGR). These reliable burners are ideal for use with applications where strict emission levels must be met.

The ProFire SBR-5 burner series offers a natural gas fuel option from 10.5-42 MMBTU/hr. It is also capable of firing ASTM 2D-S15 (ultra-low sulfur diesel) as a backup fuel at NOx levels below 40 ppm.

The burner features a unique fire head design to achieve controlled combustion, resulting in ultra-low emissions with 3% O2 achievable for all firing rates. Its advanced technology enables the SBR-5 series to offer ultra-low-NOx, low-CO emissions and up to 6:1 turndown on natural gas.

The SBR-5 delivers maximum efficiency via standardized parallel positioning, and its air housing provides easy access to internal components. In addition, the burner’s combustion air fan wheel provides quiet operation. Utilizing Cleaver-Brooks Hawk Controls and Prometha Connected Boiler Solutions, the ProFire SBR-5 can support remote IoT monitoring, offering actionable insights into the boiler operation. For more information, visit www.cleaverbrooks.com.