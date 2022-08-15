TORONTO — Armstrong Fluid Technology has announced a mobile app that brings all of the value and benefits of the Pump Manager subscription service to users of Android and iOS mobile devices.

Leveraging the advanced intelligence and connectivity of Armstrong Design Envelope pumps, Pump Manager is a cloud-based service that provides industry-leading pump analytics and performance insights along with alerts and notifications. The service supports active performance management in HVAC systems and has proven to be valuable for end users and service personnel as they work to optimize HVAC performance.

“With this new app, service technicians, facility managers, and operators can receive real-time alerts and performance data, wherever they are,” said Tunji Asiwaju, global manager, cloud services, Armstrong. “Service contractors may have a service level agreement for a set retainer fee, so they can really benefit from efficiency improvements in service processes. They can check a mobile device and know immediately what issue a pump is experiencing.”

The app is now available for download in the Google Play Store and Apple Store and can be found by searching for 'Armstrong Pump Manager.'

