Video: Cleaver-Brooks Introduces Prometha Connected Boiler Solutions at the 2020 AHR Expo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cleaver-Brooks unveiled its Prometha™ Connected Boiler Solutions, an Internet of Things (IoT)-powered solution designed to deliver next-level boiler innovation and technology.

The announcement was made during a press event at the 3NINE in the Rosen Plaza Hotel on Monday, Feb. 2, following the first full day of exhibition at the 2020 AHR Expo.

Ideal for any industry, the advanced solution is designed to offer users the ability to remotely monitor boiler systems from anywhere, providing alerts and actionable insights that help increase reliability, efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the boiler room.

“Prometha’s consistent data collection makes it easy to monitor and compare performance across boiler plants, and detailed reports show operational trends over time,” said Max King, vice president of aftermarket for Cleaver-Brooks. “Utilizing the information Prometha provides, users can make better-informed decisions that reduce unplanned downtime, lower operational costs and improve profitability.”

Prometha collects data on each point of a boiler system’s health and transmits it wirelessly to a single, easy-to-read dashboard, accessible to authorized users on any mobile phone, tablet, or computer. The dashboard can be used to display key information for multiple boilers in various locations. This real-time data enables customers to make knowledgeable decisions regarding boiler operation and maintenance even when they are away from the boiler room.

Utilizing the plug-and-play technology of Prometha makes setup and installation simple, allowing users to access boiler system information quickly. Prometha also easily integrates with boilers from other manufacturers.

Because Prometha uses a cellular connection, it does not require remote access to the customer’s network, thereby protecting company information. In addition, the system features one-way communication, preventing any boiler setting from being changed remotely. For more information, visit www.prometha.com.

To see more Engineered Systems videos, click here.