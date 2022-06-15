ELKHART, Ind. — Nibco Inc. promoted Dawn Bloch to vice president, customer engagement.

In her new role, Bloch will oversee the marketing communications department in addition to continuing to manage business development and customer service. She will report to Ashley Martin, executive vice president, Nibco.

Bloch joined Nibco in 2000 as a customer service representative. She held several positions of increasing responsibility, including technical specialist, radiant heating advisor; radiant heat technical coordinator; customer service supervisor; customer service manager, director retail sales; manager, HR services; and director, business development and customer service.

Bloch was named to Supply House Times’ “20 Women in Industry” in March 2017, an acknowledgement of women decision-makers in the PHCP-PVC industry. At Nibco, she was recognized in 2015 with the Rex Martin award, given to recognize achievement in cost reduction, safety, or an increase in sales, and, in 2018, the Alice A. Martin award, given to recognize women who demonstrate philanthropy, community service, mentorship, and support the development of other women.

She has been a member of the American Supply Association Women in Industry since 2013, a board chair for Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart since 2019, and she volunteers for the United Way of Elkhart.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bloch, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Northern Alabama, and a certificate in Digital Marketing from Cornell University. For more information, visit

