PITTSBURGH — Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell is pleased to welcome Heather Dodson as its new Pittsburgh leader. The strategic hire highlights the firm’s continued expansion to better serve clients in the Northeast’s municipal and private water, wastewater, and stormwater sector.

With 17 years of extensive experience in water, wastewater, and stormwater management design and permitting, land development, and municipal engineering, Dodson brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Northeast’s most complex water and environmental challenges.

As Pittsburgh leader, Dodson is responsible for operations management, providing exceptional client service and expanding Brown and Caldwell’s regional presence and talent pool to meet market and customer needs. She will provide marketing and technical leadership during the procurement and quality delivery of impactful water, wastewater, and stormwater projects the firm is renowned for in the environmental market.

“I am very pleased to welcome a leader of Heather’s caliber to our growing Northeast business,” said Lauren Fahnestock, Northeast leader, Brown and Caldwell. “Her skills and experience will be a great asset to our clients as the region continues to address aging infrastructure challenges, regulatory changes, and environmental stewardship.”

A licensed professional engineer and LEED accredited professional, Dodson holds a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.