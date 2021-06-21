HOUSTON — RectorSeal®, a manufacturer of quality HVACR and plumbing tools and accessories and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., introduces two new products to the RSH® Series of Surge Protection Devices (SPD) and Voltage Range Monitoring (VRM) kits.

RectorSeal RSH Series devices protect HVAC equipment from electrical surges, brownouts, and other voltage disturbances resulting from transient over-voltage and natural-cause surges. The RSH series is a preferred choice for HVAC technicians by offering easy installation, proven performance, and an outstanding limited warranty. RSH Series products are weather-rated under NEMA 3R and can be installed within minutes to the outdoor disconnect electrical box.

The RSH-VRM60A Voltage Range Monitoring Device is designed to support 120/240 Single Phase, 60 Amp Double Pole Capacity Relays for loads between 15-60 amps. It can be used with Ductless and Ducted HVAC systems. Additional features include push-button cut-off set point adjustments; a voltage read-out screen; a large, easy-to-read LED digital display; and dual red and green LED diagnostic indicators. Additional features include an over/under voltage cut-off device with an auto restore and push-button cut-off set point adjustments to cover a wide range of input voltages.

The RSH-50VRM Kit is a Surge Protector and Voltage Range Monitor designed to support 120/240 Single Phase, 60 Amp Double Pole Capacity Relays between 15-60 amp loads. No laptop or programming tools are required resulting in easy setup, and the device is field-programmable. Features include an all-mode surge protector with gas tube and thermally fused (MOV) suppression technology. Also, it has a large LCD digital display and dual red and green LED diagnostic indicators. A non-volatile memory retains all settings, and an event log is available when power is lost. More than 300 over/under voltage and power-loss events are kept in the resettable internal memory.

The RSH-50VRM Kit has adjustable mounting flanges for easy installation. Further, it has a heavy-duty hinged enclosure with dual latching mechanisms. NEMA 3R weather-resistant, rated for protection against rain, sleet, and snow, the device is undamaged by ice formation, allowing for outdoor use. For more information, visit www.rectorseal.com.