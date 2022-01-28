Commercial-grade gas monitoring devices are factory-calibrated and can measure up to two different gases simultaneously. All monitors offer CAN bus communication allowing daisy-chain installation of up to 32 devices. These monitors can easily be assigned to sites for wiring and installation. Enhanced communication enables expanded system integration and BMS control with the addition of BACnet MS/TP on select models.
- The universal robust enclosure features an electronic display with an audible and visual alarm.
- Easily configured operation with adjustable alarm relays, indicators, and strobes allow for on-demand ventilation and relay activation.
- Reduce cabling with a daisy-chain network of up to 32 devices.
- Backlit LCD allows for easy access, configuration, calibration, and live gas concentration.
- Simplified field calibration procedure using calibrated gas bottle mixtures or replacing used sensor modules with factory calibrated plug-and-play sensor modules.
- Stand-alone operation and seamless integration into the BMS with BACnet MS/TP and CAN bus networks.