HOUSTON — RectorSeal®, a manufacturer of quality HVACR and plumbing tools and accessories, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., is now a master distributor of Drain Guard™ HVAC condensate drain guard products.

A significant nuisance and the source of many callbacks to HVAC installations, white slime, algae, fungus, and bacteria co-mingle and can cause failures in condensate drain lines. A simple, one-time installation of a Drain Guard T-Body assembly and cartridge provides a slow-releasing formula that provides drain protection for up to six months. The unit's transparent design allows for a quick view to ensure the Drain Guard unit is activated and when the next Drain Guard cartridge is needed. After the initial cartridge is exhausted, a kit that contains two cartridges allows up to 12 months of protection against condensate drain line failure.

"RectorSeal continues to invest in innovative products to support HVAC technicians," said Jeff Underwood, senior vice president, sales and marketing at RectorSeal. "Clogged or slow draining condensate drain lines, especially those associated with white slime, can cause problems that can be easily eradicated by using the Drain Guard system. Drain Guard products will be available at all RectorSeal distributor and sales representative locations."

Patent pending Drain Guard kits require no electrical components and are easy to install. Drain Guard components are laboratory-tested and are specifically designed for easy installation and operation by HVAC technicians.

"My company has experienced hundreds of calls with clogged condensate drains and white slime in evaporator pans,” said John Mulder, owner, Bay Area Heating and Cooling. “We have tried other products, but Drain Guard offers the best solution for eliminating white slime and keeps condensate drains flowing. It saves time during installation and helps avoid unnecessary and expensive customer callbacks. We install Drain Guard on every new installation and have stocked our entire fleet with the product."

"We believe in the strength of American labor," said Todd Thompson, owner of Drain Guard. "Materials are sourced across the U.S., and we consistently test the quality of all our products. Drain Guard is a simple solution that provides long-lasting and proven protection."

For more information, visit www.rectorseal.com.