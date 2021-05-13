MINNEAPOLIS — Patrick Watz has joined WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, as Plains District leader and a member of the leadership team in the firm’s Central Region.

In his new role, Watz will be responsible for business delivery performance and client engagement in the nine-state Plains district, covering a broad range of disciplines. This is a key role in WSP’s business structure, which leverages the firm’s national business lines and technical expertise across all markets with a regional focus to address client needs.

Watz brings more than 25 years of experience providing program management, design management, construction management and project controls services for complex infrastructure projects. His experience spans the transportation industry including the planning, design, and construction of highways, bridges, rail transit systems, and multi-modal facilities across the U.S. His multidiscipline experience allows him to work in a collaborative environment, leveraging technical excellence across multiple business lines. As an engineering executive, he has also provided advisory and consultancy services to strategically serve clients through organizational, funding, and operational challenges.

“Patrick is a recognized industry leader and we are thrilled to welcome him to the WSP team,” said Rebecca Nolan, WSP USA Central Regional president. “He brings both recognized technical expertise and the ability to inspire and empower teams to deliver successful projects that positively impact communities. Patrick’s focus on teamwork and continuous improvement, together with his proven ability to lead and grow practices within the industry, is a perfect fit for WSP and we are excited to have Patrick join the firm to continue to build our presence in the Plains district.”

The Plains district covers the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Watz recently worked for a national engineering firm, where he served as the division delivery officer, overseeing a portfolio of more than 250 active projects with a focus on business efficiencies, project performance, technical innovation, and client satisfaction. He also led the division rail and transit practice during a time of tremendous growth for the practice. Previously, he led the Minnesota transportation group for another international engineering firm.

Watz is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, and a graduate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with a master’s degree in business administration. He is a registered professional engineer in the states of Minnesota, North Dakota, and California. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.