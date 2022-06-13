NEW YORK — Gary Hamilton has been promoted to national health care practice leader for property and buildings at WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

Hamilton, who joined the firm in 2017, is a senior vice president at WSP and previously led the health care practice for the East Coast. He is based in Washington, D.C.

“Gary brings a robust background with expertise in various market sectors with special focus on healthcare facilities,” said Alastair MacGregor, executive business line leader for property and buildings at WSP. “In his role, Gary will continue to build on the stellar reputation that WSP has built in the health care space. His involvement in national healthcare organizations demonstrates his commitment to improving healthcare in the U.S. and around the world.”

With nearly 25 years of experience, Hamilton has designed and built hospitals around the globe, and worked on some of the firm’s highest profile health and hospital projects. Some of his recent project work for WSP includes a new 365,000-square-foot medical campus for GW Health’s Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center; a $1.6-billion campus for Indiana University (IU) Health, which is one of the most notable construction projects in the history of Indianapolis and among the the largest investments by IU Health; and principal-in-charge for Universal Health Services’ St. Elizabeths East hospital in Washington, D.C.

Hamilton earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of the West Indies in St. Augustine, Trinidad, and completed his master’s degree in energy engineering at Southbank University in London. He is a certified evidence-based design professional with the Center for Health Design. He is the founder of the nonprofit Dreams to Reality Foundation (DTR), a broad-based community initiative that assists low-income children to help them complete their education and achieve economic self-sufficiency through sports.

In 2021, Hamilton was elective deputy director of the Healthcare Innovation Special Interest Group board for the National Society of Black Engineers, a nonprofit organization with more than 600 chapters and 24,000 active members in the U.S. and abroad. He is also a fellow of the American Society of Healthcare Engineers (ASHE) and a founder of the National Capital Region of Healthcare Engineers. He is a certified project management professional with the Project Management Institute, a licensed professional engineer and a LEED AP.

Hamilton succeeds Nolan Rome, who has led the U.S. health care business of WSP since 2018. Rome will continue with WSP in a role focused on projects, client development and strategy.

“Working alongside Gary for the past five years has been an honor, and during that time he has demonstrated his skill and leadership capabilities that made him a tremendous voice in our industry as an ASHE Fellow and his other volunteer positions,” Rome said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Gary and his healthcare team, and it will be exciting to watch him build upon the success and achievements we have made for our clients to create Future Ready® healthcare environments that continue to redefine the highest standards possible for the industry.”

WSP USA’s Property and Buildings business has been at the forefront of the some of the highest profile healthcare projects in the U.S., including a major surgery and patient tower expansion of Oklahoma University Medical Center; the Sarah Cannon Cancer Hospital for HCA Healthcare in Plano, Texas; the COVID-19 acute care addition to the Meritus Medical Center in Maryland; the Dell Seton Medical Center University of Texas Teaching Hospital; and the Dell Children’s Medical Center, the first healthcare project in the world to achieve LEED Platinum certification. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.