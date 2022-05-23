DALLAS — WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, has promoted Arpit Talati to Texas District lead, where he will be responsible for business delivery performance and client engagement in the Texas District across all markets.

In his new role, Talati will coordinate collaboration between WSP and its clients, promoting the multidisciplinary strength, creative instincts, and operational effectiveness of the WSP organization to support complex projects and programs across the state.

“As our Texas District Lead, Arpit will always have his focus on our clients, ensuring that they are getting the most of WSP’s services to meet their myriad challenges today and to prepare Texas for a resilient future,” said Rebecca Nolan, president, WSP Central Region. “We are excited for Arpit to lead our Texas team and to help enhance WSP’s technical excellence and capacity to support amazing projects across the state.”

Since January 2021, Talati has served as regional development director, serving all market sectors for WSP’s 16-state Central Region, including transportation, property and buildings, water, environment, PMCM, advisory, energy, and climate/sustainability. He joined WSP in 2016 as regional business development director and regional business manager for the Texas/Mountain region.

Talati brings to his new role more than two decades of experience in project delivery, operational performance, and business development. Prior to joining WSP, he managed highway, transit, and aviation projects before transitioning to leadership of a regional sales team where he implemented growth strategies across transportation, water, buildings, project management/construction management, and advisory businesses.

“Texas continues to see exponential growth, and we’re already delivering some of the most iconic projects here,” Talati said. “With a team of 700 across the state leveraging our global expertise, we’ll bring value and innovation to our clients’ ever-changing needs, provide expanded opportunities for our people as we grow and diversify our portfolio, attract best-in-class talent, and keep diversity, equity and inclusion at the forefront of our efforts. I’m honored to take this role.”

During his time with WSP, Talati has cultivated relationships and developed client-service strategies for some of the firm’s largest clients, including the Texas Department of Transportation, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, Harris County Toll Road Authority, Fluor, Austin Industries and Archer Western.

Talati is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer in Texas. His professional affiliations include the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). For more information, visit www.wsp.com.