WESTFIELD, Mass. — Mestek announced that Jeff Pitcairn has joined its boiler products group as a senior sales engineer.

Pitcairn comes to Mestek with more than 35 years of experience designing and selling HVAC systems with specific concentration on hydronic-based systems, including boilers and heat pumps.

He was a product manager and application engineer for both Smith Cast Iron Boilers and Hydrotherm Boilers early in his career. Most recently, Pitcairn was a regional sales manager for Skidmore Pump and IEC, and prior to that he spent 14 years with Taco Inc. as the eastern regional sales manager, commercial products.

In his new position, he will concentrate on actively promoting the vast offerings of the company’s existing hydronic product portfolio, including boilers, water heaters, commercial heat pumps, and active chilled beams across various Mestek brands, including RBI, Advanced Thermal Hydronics, Dadanco, and the recently acquired Transom Inc.

As a dedicated commercial hydronics solutions engineer, Pitcairn will not only help the company’s sales team, but he will also assist representatives, engineers, and contractors in both product training and system design in a solutions-based approach across Mestek’s vast product portfolio.

“Jeff brings extensive experience to our hydronics team,” said Tim Markel, president, Mestek Distributor Products Group. “His specific hydronic segment experience will come as a tremendous help in our continued growth, especially in the rapidly growing area of commercial heat pumps and other alternative carbon-sensitive areas throughout North America. His expertise in developing sales and in-depth training programs targeted to specific market segments certainly makes him an asset to not only our product portfolio and sales team but also to our valued customers.”

