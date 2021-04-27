BOSTON — Boston Air Solutions (BAS) recognized the potential for advanced needlepoint bi-polar ionization (NPBI) air cleaning technologies as a strategic weapon against airborne transmission of pathogens but without creating harmful ozone so indoor air is completely safe to breathe.

BAS’ NPBI system has been tested by independent laboratories and proven to reduce the volume of infectious airborne pathogens, including coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. When ions are dispersed throughout a space, such as an office or classroom, they come in contact with pathogens and disrupt surface proteins, rendering them inactive and unable to spread. The ions also target particles by combining and clustering them for filtration systems to easily capture. In addition to pathogens and particulates, the air cleaning ionization technology also reduces volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and eliminates odors.

For a system that performs such critical functions, installation and maintenance are surprisingly simple. Not only does the NPBI module integrate with existing HVAC systems without requiring an expensive and labor-intensive installation process, it needs very little maintenance due to its auto-cleaning capability, which ensures long-term performance.

Monitoring is equally important when it comes to maintaining indoor air quality, thus BAS has also launched a stand-alone system that provides real-time air quality monitoring and ionization control. The air safety monitor uses proprietary modular sensor technologies to provide high precision monitoring that accurately detects, measures, and reports key metrics for air quality index (AQI), particulate matter (PM), total volatile organic compounds (TOVCs), temperature, humidity, and carbon dioxide (CO2). An integrated dashboard collects data from all the monitoring devices throughout the facility and alerts to changing air conditions in real time as well as makes action recommendations based on data trends.

As the world returns to work, school, and life in the new normal, BAS helps property owners and managers rebuild confidence with a Custom Communications Toolkit. The kit comes complete with QR codes, window decals, posters, door hangers, lobby monitor screens, letter templates, and everything needed to demonstrate the proactive steps that have been taken to improve building wellness and keep everyone safe.

BAS also provides expert consultation and air quality guidance to help streamline the process and maximize the benefits building owners will realize from implementing this turnkey solution. Beyond creating a healthier environment that reduces illnesses and absenteeism and raises productivity, the BAS air purification system is also designed to lower labor and equipment costs and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.bostonairsolutions.com.