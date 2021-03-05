ATLANTA — ASHRAE announced that its 2021 Annual Conference, scheduled to be held in Phoenix, will now take place virtually.

Designed to provide the latest insights from industry leading expert in the built environment, the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference will provide focused, actionable, and innovative content to support HVAC&R and building systems professionals.

“Our pivot to virtual conferences over the past year has been met with great success,” said 2020-2021 ASHRAE president Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E. “Engagement from members and industry professionals from around the world in these events is a testament to the quality of our conferences and the importance of staying connected within the ASHRAE community. The 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference will be a wonderful forum to share fresh ideas and unique approaches to tackle the challenges of our rapidly changing world. I look to extending our digital connection and I anticipate an immense level of interest and participation.”

Conference attendees can expect:

Technical sessions from industry experts and thought leaders.

Online networking and social opportunities.

A chance for professionals to come together and connect with collaborators around the world.

A keynote presentation, roundtable decisions and expanded learning opportunities.

Updates and announcements from Society leaders.

Additional information on the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference, including committee meetings and registration details, will be made available in the coming weeks. For full information, visit ashrae.org/2021annual.