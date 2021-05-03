ATLANTA — Registration is now open for the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference, scheduled for June 28-30.

The event will feature new and expanded offerings in current practices and updates on research.

“The rich technical content and strong sense of community that participants will experience at the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference mirrors the society’s commitment to providing research and resources to the global built environment,” said Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E., 2020-2021 ASHRAE president. “The conference will offer innovative solutions to today’s most critical building challenges, as we work towards a more sustainable future.”

The conference will feature more than 100 live and on-demand sessions with updates from society leaders and virtual networking events. Technical sessions will address the latest information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic along with eight other tracks on various building systems topics. Attendees will hear updates from the ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force and the Task Force on Building Decarbonization.

Interactive technical panels and forums will allow attendees to share their experiences and ask questions. Topics are as follows:

Importance of Achieving Verified Net Zero Goals;

Lessons Learned from Adapting BAS to Meet Changing Requirements;

What Indoor Farmers Need and Want from their HVAC System;

Controlled Environment Agriculture and the Future of Secure and Sustainable Food Production;

The Efforts of ASHRAE Chapters to Help Reduce Risks of COVID-19 Transmissions;

Post Pandemic Resiliency Measures for Transportation Facilities; and

Is there a Magic Formula for Combining Multiple Air Cleaning Technologies to Improve Air Quality?

The eighth annual Research Summit will present active research critical to the development of the HVACR industry and built environment. Some 80-plus papers will make up the Research Summit, which features on-demand presentations, a live author summary, a live Q&A session, and a seminar on research funding opportunities.

The conference will also include roundtable discussions and meetups, sponsor technology demonstrations, research summit, and the opportunity to connect with sponsors in real time.

Outgoing ASHRAE President Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E. will provide his farewell address on the 2020-2021 society theme, “The ASHRAE Digital Lighthouse and Industry 4.0.” Mick Schwedler, 2021-2022 ASHRAE president will present his inaugural address on “Personal Growth. Global Impact. Feed the Roots.” Members will be recognized for the industry and society accomplishments throughout the conference during honors and awards segments. Major contributors to ASHRAE’s building campaign and scholarship donors will also be recognized.

The cost to attend the virtual conference is $285 for ASHRAE members ($505 for non-members, which includes an ASHRAE membership for one year). For additional pricing, please visit ashrae.org/2021annual. Company packages are available at a discounted price per person.

Downloads of conference proceedings are available, including technical papers, conference papers, and extended abstracts. Professional development hours can be earned for all on-demand sessions and more than 35 live sessions upon successfully completing a short quiz. Registration includes access to all the technical content on-demand for 18 months. For more information, visit ashrae.org/2021annual.