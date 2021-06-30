ATLANTA — ASHRAE is pleased to recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of members to the society and the HVACR industry. Honors and awards were presented during the 2021 ASHRAE Virtual Annual Conference, June 28-30.

A list of awards and recipients are below:

Louise & Bill Holladay Distinguished Fellow Award

Yuguo Li, Ph.D., Fellow ASHRAE, received the Louise and Bill Holladay Distinguished Fel­low Award. This annual award is given to an ASHRAE Fellow for continuous preeminence in engineering or research work. The honor was initiated in 1979 by Presi­dential Member Bill Holladay. Li is chair professor of building environment, University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China.

Andrew T. Boggs Service Award

Arthur D. Hallstrom, P.E., BEMP, Fellow ASHRAE, received the Andrew T. Boggs Service Award. The award, named after ASHRAE’s executive vice president emeritus, recognizes an Exceptional Service Award recipient for continuing unself­ish, dedicated, and distinguished service. Hallstrom lives in Waupaca, Wisconsin.

Lincoln Bouillon Award

Usman Abdulrahman, B.Eng, MNSE, MNIMechE, FIMC, received the Lincoln Bouillon Award, which recognizes a member who performs the most outstanding work in increasing membership. The award com­memorates presidential Member Bouil­lon’s efforts in recruiting new members. Abdulrahman is managing partner, McAdog & Associates, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria.

Dan Mills Chapter Programs Award

Drew Grant received the Dan Mills Chapter Programs Award which recognizes a chapter chair or vice chair who excels in chapter programs endeavors and promoting technical and energy activities of the chapter and technology transfer committee. Grant is on the air distribution sales team, Airtech Corporation, Little Rock, Arkansas.

William J. Collins, Jr. RP Award

Nathan D. Cook, P.Eng., received the William J. Collins Jr. RP Award. The award, named in honor of Presidential Member Collins, recognizes a chapter RP chair who excels in raising funds for ASHRAE’s RP campaign. Cook is an associate, Dillon Consulting Limited, Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Donald Bahnfleth Environmental Health Award

Bjarne W. Olesen, Ph.D., Presidential Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, received the Donald Bahnfleth Environ­mental Health Award. The award, named in honor of Presidential Member Donald Bahnfleth, recognizes excellence in volunteer service focused on environmental health issues. Olesen is a professor, department of civil engineering, Technical University of Denmark, Kongens Lyngby, Denmark.

Homer Addams Award

Tabeel A. Jacob, Ph.D., received the Homer Ad­dams Award. The award, named after Homer Addams, founder and past president of ASHVE, which is a predecessor to ASHRAE, recognizes a gradu­ate student who has been engaged in an ASHRAE research project at a university that has graduate programs in the areas of HVAC and has achieved a high standard of performance in this work. Jacob is a postdoctoral researcher, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, California.

Government Affairs Award

Brendan J. Hall, P.E., BEMP, received the Government Affairs Award. The award recognizes individuals for outstanding effort and achievement in state, provincial, and local government ac­tivities in connection with technical issues related to the society. Hall is a senior engineer, CHA Consulting, Syracuse, New York.

Ralph G. Nevins Physiology & Human Environment Award

Yongchao Zhai, Ph.D., received the Ralph G. Nevins Physi­ology and Human Environment Award. The award, named in honor of Ralph Nevins and his contributions to research, is given to a researcher under the age of 40 for significant ac­complishments in the study of bioenvironmental en­gineering and its effect on human comfort and health. Zhai is a professor, Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology, Xi’an, Shaanxi, China.

Standards Achievement Award

Gwelen Paliaga received the Standards Achievement Award, which recognizes exceptional service in the area of standards leadership and techni­cal contribution. Paliaga is a director, TRC, Oakland, California.

Student Activities Achievement Award

Sargon G. Ishaya received the Student Activities Achievement Award, which rec­ognizes a chapter student activities chair for growth of student activities. Ishaya is a principal, Pragmatic Professional Engineers Inc., San Jose, California.

ASHRAE Journal Paper Award

Frank Shadpour, P.E., HFDP, Fellow ASHRAE and Stefanie Johnson, LEED AP, received the Journal Paper Award for the article, ”Makeshift Negative Pressure Patient Rooms in Response to COVID-19,” judged to be the best article published in ASHRAE Journal. Shadpour is a principal and Johnson is an associate principal, SC Engineers Inc., San Diego, California.

Science and Technology for the Built Environment Best Paper Award

YangYang Zou, Matthew Young, Morgan Wickey, Andrew May, Ph.D., and Jordan D. Clark, Ph.D., received the Science and Technology for the Built Environment Best Paper Award for ”Response of eight low-cost particle sensors and consumer devices to typical indoor emission events in a real home (ASHRAE 1756-RP)” The article was published in February 2020. Zou is a Ph.D. student, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. May and Jordan are assistant professors, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio.

Crosby Field Award

Dennis L. O’Neal, Ph.D., P.E., and Peng Yin, Ph.D., received the Crosby Field Award for the paper “Using Normalized Airflows and Powers to Model the Performance of Multi-Speed Fan Coil Unites with Permanent Split Capacitor Fan Motors (RP-1741),” which was judged to be the best paper presented before the society. The Crosby Field Award is named for a former Presidential Member. O’Neal is dean, school of engineering and computer science, Baylor University, Waco, Texas. Yin is an assistant professor, Mechanical Engineering, University of Louisiana, Lafayette, Louisiana.

ASHRAE Technical Paper Award

The following papers received a Technical Paper Award, which recognizes the authors of the best papers presented at Society conferences:

Dennis L. O’Neal, Ph.D., P.E., and Peng Yin, Ph.D., received an award for “A Simple Airflow and Power Model of Fan Coil Units with Permanent Spilt Capacitor Motors.” O’Neal is dean, School of Engineering and Computer Science, Baylor University, Waco, Texas. Yin is an assistant professor, Mechanical Engineering, University of Louisiana, Lafayette, Louisiana.

Michael Roth, Ph.D., P.Eng., received an award for “The Use of Reanalysis in ASHRAE Applications (RP-1745). Roth is a director, Klimatt Consulting & Innovation Inc., Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Peng Yin, Ph.D., Beau Derouen, Albert McBride and Dennis L. O’Neal, Ph.D., P.E., received an award for “Laboratory Performance Measurement of Blowers with Electronically Commutated Motors in Horizontal Low-Profile Fan Coil Units (RP-1741).” Yin is an assistant professor, Mechanical Engineering, University of Louisiana, Lafayette, Louisiana. O’Neal is dean, School of Engineering and Computer Science, Baylor University, Waco, Texas.

Chidambaram Narayanan, Ph.D., Siju Thomas, Ph.D., and Djamel Lakehal received an award for “CFD Study of Hydraulic Shock in Two-Phase Anhydrous Ammonia: RP-1569.” Narayanan is principal engineer, AFRY Switzerland, Zurich, Switzerland. Thomas is a senior software engineer, The MathWorks Inc., Natick, Massacusetts.

Willis H. Carrier Award

Justin David Berquist, MASc, P.Eng., received the Willis H. Carrier Award, which is given to a member 32 years of age or younger, for presenting an out­standing paper at a Society conference. The award is presented for “Feasibility of Low-Cost CO2 Sensors for Demand-Controlled Ventilation-Part 1. Laboratory Testing.” Berquist is an assistant research officer, National Research Council Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Distinguished Service Award

The Distinguished Service Award salutes members of any grade who have served the society faithfully and with distinction and who have given freely of their time and talent in chapter, regional, and society activities. The following members were recognized:

Mina Agarabi, P.E., BCxP principal, Agarabi Engineering, Brooklyn, New York.

Christopher A. Balbach, vice president of research and development, Performance Systems Development of NY LLC, Ithaca, New York.

Wesley R. Davis, director of technical services, Air Conditioning Contractors of America, Alexandria, Virginia.

Kyle R. Gluesenkamp, Ph.D., senior research and development scientist, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Kenneth Goodman MSc, CEng, MIEI, senior data center mechanical engineer, Google, Dublin, Ireland.

Nathan L. Ho, P.E., associate principal/engineering group leader, P2S Inc., Irvine, California.

Piljae Im, Ph.D., R&D staff, Subprogram Manager for Software Tools & Models, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Benjamin Meyer, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, building and roofing science architect, GAF, Richmond, Virginia.

Kevin A. Muldoon, HVAC engineering manager, KCC Manufacturing, Louisville, Kentucky.

Matthew E. Mullen, P.E., BEAP vice president engineering and design, EMCOR Services – New England Mechanical, South Windsor, Connecticut.

Michael B. Pate, Life Member ASHRAE, College Station, Texas.

Kimberly Pierson, P.Eng., assistant project manager, Dewberry, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Matt C. Rowe, sales representative, JMP Equipment Company, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Paulo Cesar Tabares Velasco, Ph.D., assistant professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado.

Michael Tillou, P.E., BEMP senior building energy research engineer, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Washington.

Exceptional Service Award

The Exceptional Service Award recognizes Distinguished Service Award recipients who have continued to serve faithfully and with exemplary effort. The following members were recognized:

David E. Claridge, Ph.D., P.E., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, professor, Mechanical Engineering Department, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas; Director, Energy Systems Laboratory, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, College Station, Texas; Chief Technology Officer, Claridge-Culp, Inc., Bryan, Texas.

Lorenzo Cremaschi, Ph.D., professor, Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama.

Charles H. Culp III, Ph.D., P.E., HBDP Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, professor, Department of Architecture, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.

Blake E. Ellis, P.E., Fellow Member ASHRAE, principal, Burns & McDonnell, Kansas City, Missouri .

Bruce D. Hunn, Ph.D., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, retired, Corrales, New Mexico.

Farooq Mehboob, Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, principal consultant, S Mehboob & Company Consulting Engineers, Karachi, Pakistan.

David B. Meredith, P.E., Life Member ASHRAE, professor emeritus, Penn State Fayette – the Eberly Campus, Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

Spencer Morasch, engineer V, Jersey Central Power & Light, Holmdl, New Jersey.

Theresa A. Weston, Ph.D., president, The Holt Weston Consultancy, Richmond, Virginia.

Distinguished 50-Year Member Award

The Distinguished 50-Year Member Award is given to individuals who have been a member for a minimum of 50 years and are either a past society president, Fellow ASHRAE, or Distinguished Service Award recipient or who have performed outstanding service to ASHRAE or its predecessor societies – the American Society of Heating and Ventilating Engineers (ASHVE), the American Society of Refrigerating Engineers (ASRE), and/or the American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHAE). The following members received this award:

Atma Advani, P.E., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, Poway, California.

James W. Bochat, Life Member ASHRAE, senior project manager, KFI Engineers, St. Paul, Minnesota.

Conny R. Brown, Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, Suwanee, Georgia.

Chee Yan Pong, Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, principal, YP Chee & Associates, Singapore, Republic of Singapore.

Derek J. Clements-Croome, Ph.D., CEng, Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, professor, Intelligent Building International, London, England.

Kenneth W. Cooper, Ph.D., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, retired, PoolPak International, York, Pennsylvania.

Billy B. Copeland, Jr., Life Member ASHRAE, Mechanical & Industrial Sales Inc., Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Charles E. Dorgan, Ph.D., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, retired, Verona, Wisconsin.

James E. Hill, Ph.D., Presidential Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, retired, Moneta, Virginia.

L. Lane Jackins, Life Member ASHRAE, sales engineer, Applied Mechanical Equipment, Jacksonville, Florida.

William J. Landman, Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Norm Maxwell (Posthumously), P.E., Life Member ASHRAE, senior facilities engineer, Great Neck, New York.

Andrew P. Nolfo, P.E., Life Member ASHRAE, president, Engineering Consultants, Phoenix, Arizona.

James H. Norman, Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, Decatur, Georgia.

Olli Seppanen, Ph.D., Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Berkeley, California.

Anand K. Seth, P.E., CEM, CPE, Life Member ASHRAE, principal, ICO Energy & Engineering, Inc., Boston, Massachusetts.

Joseph A. Thuman, Life Member ASHRAE, retired, Islip, New York.

Brian P. Warwicker, Fellow Life Member ASHRAE, Brian Warwicker Partnership, London, England.

Distinguished 75-Year Member Award

The Distinguished 75-Year Member Award recognizes members who have been a member for a minimum of 75 years, and is either a past Society president, a Fellow, has received the Distinguished Service Award, or otherwise performed outstanding service to the society. The following members received this award:

Ernest K. Strahan, Jr., P.E., Life Member ASHRAE, retired, President Ernest K. Strahan, Inc., Jackson, Mississippi.

Jerome T. Falk, P.E., Life Member ASHRAE, New York, New York.

Barney Menditch, P.E., Life Member ASHRAE, Chevy Chase, Maryland.

