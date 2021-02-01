DUBLIN — Eaton released the Power Xpert® SPD, the latest addition to its family of surge protective devices, leveraging advanced connectivity to help protect critical equipment from potentially devastating surge events. Offering advanced monitoring display and communication capabilities in addition to historical surge logging, the Power Xpert SPD is designed for industrial environments where downtime caused by surge events is unthinkable.

The Power Xpert SPD enables customers to capture and categorize surge events by low, medium, and high categories according to IEEE standard C62.41. The connected solution enables customers to remotely monitor surge data in real time or store events in a log with time and date stamps they can use to predict future surge events or enact proactive maintenance of critical equipment. The sophisticated device is also designed to ensure the highest level of cybersecurity available to protect against potentially devastating cyberattacks. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/pxspd.