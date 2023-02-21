RALEIGH, N.C. — Power management company Eaton announced its latest innovation in industrial backup power with the North American launch of its DIN rail industrial uninterruptible power supply (UPS). Built to withstand the demanding physical conditions and extreme temperatures of harsh environments, the new UPS offers reliable battery backup for Internet of Things (IoT) devices across factories, warehouses, edge locations, and other industrial facilities.

“Industrial users are deploying advanced connectivity and IoT capabilities in environments, such as shop floors and large warehouses to automate critical processes,” said Rick Conneely, director, product management, Eaton. “And because blackouts and over-voltages can lead to missed production or fulfillment deadlines and lost revenue, it’s critical for these environments to have always-on power. We designed the DIN rail UPS to offer enhanced protection as the barriers between information technology and operational technology continue to break down.”

Featuring rugged metal housing for added durability and a fan-less design to enhance reliability, Eaton’s DIN rail UPS delivers reliable power and battery backup to control, computing, networking, and storage equipment on the factory floor and beyond. The compact housing and its wide operating temperature range provides placement flexibility for deployment in non-traditional enclosures and environments while also offering the ability to mount to standard 35 mm DIN rail.

Eaton’s DIN rail UPS is available in four models, including 500VA/300W and 850VA/510W AC power variants and 240W and 480W DC power variants. AC models are compatible with Eaton’s all-new PowerAlert Office software for UPS monitoring and control.

Additional capabilities of the DIN rail UPS include:

Compatibility with DIN rails, NEMA enclosures, DIN rail switches and USB;

Terminal block connections and IP20-rated screw terminals;

Self-test capability, battery indicator and remote on/off assist normal operation and control; and

Replaceable or expandable battery options.

For more information, visit

.