CoolSys Acquires Richmond Refrigeration Service

BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, a parent of refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, has acquired Richmond Refrigeration Service, a commercial refrigeration and air conditioning business serving Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and West Virginia. This is the second acquisition made by CoolSys in the Mid-Atlantic region in the past seven months, and the second acquisition the company has made during the month of June, as it continues its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy backed by its private equity investor, Ares Management.

“The acquisition of Richmond Refrigeration complements our acquisition of BRR Refrigeration seven months ago, giving us coverage across the entire state of Virginia while strengthening our presence in Maryland, West Virginia, and North Carolina as well,” said Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “The Richmond Refrigeration team has a long history and excellent reputation in their region, and we are excited to welcome them into the CoolSys family. This is another key step in becoming a true national solutions provider.”

Based in Ashland, Virginia, Richmond Refrigeration Services specializes in the service and installation of a wide range of supermarket refrigeration systems and applications. Its convenience store division provides a full-service team of plumbers, electricians, food service technicians, HVACR technicians, and maintenance personnel. Both of its service divisions are highly ranked by their major customers, who use scoring systems with top key performance indicators (KPIs) that rank them among the highest-performing contractors across the U.S.

“We know some of the folks at CoolSys and some of their recent acquisitions and are very excited to join their growing team,” said John Lollar, president of Richmond Refrigeration Service. “The combination of Richmond’s heritage and reputation with CoolSys’ broad spectrum of solutions will allow us to bring even greater value to our customers and growth opportunities for our employees.”

