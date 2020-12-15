SPRING CITY, Pa. — Davlyn Group, a portfolio company of Emko Capital, acquired Norfab-Amatex, a provider of technical textiles and composites for the personal protective equipment (PPE) and industrial markets.

Norfab designs and manufactures heat- and cut-resistant textiles for personal protective garments and other applications, including insulation, friction resistance, and composites. Industries served by Norfab include emergency response, steel, glass, and automotive. Amatex produces both broad and narrow woven thermal protection fabrics used in numerous industrial markets, including utility, automotive, marine, chemical, welding, and hearth. The company has roots dating back to 1909.

“Norfab-Amatex is an exciting acquisition,” said Mauricio Zavatti, CEO, Davlyn Group. “It is aligned with our strategy of reinforcing our core, high-temperature textile offering, expanding into high growth, adjacent markets, and achieving best-in-class manufacturing performance. Further, the combined company will be ideally positioned to tackle our customers’ most challenging heat and safety challenges.”

Headquartered in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the company has 130 employees across three manufacturing facilities in North America.

“We are excited to join Davlyn Group and create a world-class leader in technical textiles,” said John Weber, CEO, Norfab-Amatex. “Our customer-centric cultures are very compatible, which will allow for a smooth integration.”

The combined company will be headquartered in Spring City, Pennsylvania, the location of Davlyn Group’s current headquarters. For more information, visit www.davlyn.com.