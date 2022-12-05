AMSTERDAM — Arcadis, a global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, acquired DPS, a consultancy, engineering, and construction management company for life sciences and semiconductor facilities. The acquisition, which was announced on Oct. 5, comes after five years of successful collaboration between both organizations and two months after Arcadis completed the purchase of IBI Group. DPS (to be renamed as Arcadis DPS Group) will become part of Arcadis’ Places GBA, providing clients with a one-stop, full-service provider across the entire spectrum of the built environment.

The Irish headquartered business has a strong presence in North America and Europe and longstanding client relationships with the world’s largest pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing companies. Arcadis and DPS already collaborate closely together, including supporting Bristol Myers Squibb develop a new cell therapy facility at the Leiden Bio Science Park in the Netherlands. With this acquisition, Arcadis will increase its talent base by 2,850 people, achieve a leading position in the high growth, hi-tech industrial manufacturing facilities markets and create an integrated full-service offering for clients.

Simon Bimpson, currently leading Arcadis’ resilience business area in the U.K. and Ireland, will assume the role of president, Arcadis DPS Group, responsible for performance and integration. Frank Keogh will step down as DPS’ CEO with immediate effect and take on a role as strategic advisor, supporting Simon and the integration team to transition DPS’ people, projects and systems to Arcadis. It is expected the integration process will be completed before the end of 2023.

“The DPS acquisition showcases yet another significant milestone for Arcadis’ business of delivering a seamless and full service offering to clients,” said Peter Oosterveer, CEO, Arcadis. “With a strong focus on life-improving sciences, advanced facilities of the future and commitment to sustainability, DPS echoes Arcadis’ passion for improving quality of life, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the team.

“I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and crucial role in positioning DPS as a leading global player in the market,” he continued. “I look forward to working closely with him and Simon as we integrate both businesses and maximize the client opportunities that lie ahead.”

Frank Keogh, CEO, DPS, said he’s proud to be taking DPS to the next level.

“I look forward to working closely with Simon as we transition to the new business and offer a more comprehensive set of solutions for our clients,” he said.

