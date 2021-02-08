SPRING CITY, Pa. — Davlyn Group, a portfolio company of Emko Capital, has announced that Stephen Tang has joined the company as vice president and general manager, Norfab-Amatex.

Tang was most recently with ITW, where he was the industrial business unit manager for Brooks Instruments. Prior to ITW, he held several general management and engineering roles at Micross Components and Kulicke and Soffa, including an expat role in Switzerland.

“Stephen’s experience working across a range of small and large companies, combined with capabilities in areas such as lean and ITW’s 80/20 process, make him a great fit for leading our recently acquired Norfab-Amatex business,” said Mauricio Zavatti, CEO, Davlyn Group. “I also want to recognize John and Tom Weber, Dick Howard, and the rest of the Norfab-Amatex leadership team for all of their support during our integration process, and look forward to the company’s next phase of growth.”

“I am excited to join Davlyn Group’s leadership team,” commented Tang. “Norfab-Amatex’s customer-centric culture, best-in-class manufacturing capabilities, and history of innovation within the thermal protection and personal protective equipment (PPE) segments provide a solid foundation for growth.”

Stephen holds a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from Cornell and an MBA from Columbia University. For more information, visit www.davlyngroup.com.