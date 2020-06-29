Brown and Caldwell Names Sebastien Le Scraigne its Vancouver leader

VANCOUVER — Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell is proud to announce the onboarding of Sebastien Le Scraigne as Vancouver leader, signaling the next phase of its Canada growth strategy.

Le Scraigne’s appointment follows the expansion of the firm’s new Metro Vancouver location early last year to better serve clients in the Lower Mainland’s municipal and private water and wastewater sector.

With a 14-year background in the design, optimization, construction, and commissioning of large water and wastewater projects, Le Scraigne brings a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise to British Columbia’s most complex water and environmental challenges.

As Vancouver leader, Le Scraigne is responsible for operations management, providing exceptional client service, and expanding the firm’s regional presence and talent pool to meet market and customer needs. He will lead high-performing teams in the collaborative, efficient, and quality delivery of impactful projects Brown and Caldwell is renowned for in the environmental market.

“I am very pleased to welcome a leader of Sebastien’s caliber to our growing Canada business,” said Mike Thorstenson, Canada leader, Brown and Caldwell. “His skills and experience will be a great asset to our clients as the region continues to prepare for population growth, regulatory changes, and climate and seismic risks.”

A licensed professional engineer, Le Scraigne holds a master’s degree in energy and environment as well as a master’s in chemical engineering. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.