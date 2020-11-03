MINNEPOLIS — Barr Engineering Co. has acquired King & MacGregor Environmental Inc. (KME), a Michigan-based provider of natural resource consulting and environmental services.

With KME, Barr expands its environmental capabilities and water resources practice in Michigan and beyond. KME is a highly regarded provider of ecological and environmental consulting services and is well known in Michigan for its expertise, dedication to clients, and deep understanding of regional policies and regulations.

KME’s key areas of practice include wetland and water body assessments, design of constructed wetlands, and environmental reviews and permitting.

“We’re excited to have KME join us,” said John Lee, president and CEO, Barr. “Their team members are highly regarded experts in their fields of practice, and they share our deep commitment to providing clients with exceptional service. With their wide range of natural resource expertise, KME’s professionals will help us better serve our clients.”

Clients of KME and Barr will benefit from the complementary strengths of the two organizations. Barr is a growing engineering and environmental consulting firm known for its comprehensive environmental and engineering solutions, commitment to exceptional client service, and highly skilled team of employee owners. Barr focuses on serving clients in mining, power, fuels, manufacturing, and the public sector.

“We are very pleased to join forces with Barr, a company that shares our strong commitment to clients and tailors its services to meet client needs,” said Jeff King, founder, KME. “The Barr team brings a wealth of additional experience that will expand our ability to address our clients’ natural resource challenges and opportunities. Their engineering and broad-based environmental services will also enable us to, over time, provide complementary services to our clients, especially in the mining and power markets, where Barr has significant experience.”

Matt MacGregor, a principal owner at KME, said, “Joining Barr also enables KME staff to continue serving our clients for years to come, doing the work we are passionate about alongside new colleagues who are similarly client-focused in all aspects of their work.”

KME’s staff will join the Barr team at the company’s Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids office locations. For more information, visit www.barr.com.