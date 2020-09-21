LENEXA, Kan. – George Butler Associates Inc. (GBA) acquired Jay Engineering Co Inc. This acquisition will increase the size of the team and capabilities of the company. As a result of strategic planning efforts, GBA set out to acquire a firm in the water/wastewater or transportation markets. Texas was identified as a strong market with growing need for infrastructure.

“Jay’s municipal and development engineering expertise and long-standing presence in the Austin area will allow us to further strengthen our service offerings and resources in Texas,” said Tim Ross, president/CEO, GBA. “By joining forces, our shared capabilities and focus on creating remarkable solutions allows the opportunity to serve clients with enhanced resources.”

Jay Engineering has served clients since 1980. Earlier this year, founder Fred Jay marked 40 years in business and made the decision to retire.

“I am so glad this day has come,” said Jay. “We have worked long and hard to develop a reputation of serving our clients with integrity and excellence in our field. With my retirement, it is good to know both employees and clients will be well served under this new arrangement. Putting the additional resources of GBA into play will allow serving needs that we could not before. The future is bright.”

GBA/Jay closed the deal virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 31. Jay Engineering, Inc. is now “Jaeco, a division of GBA” for a two-year transition period. All employees will remain with the company and work from the Leander office when it is safe to return from working at home.

Since 2016, GBA has grown from 210 to 300 people. According to Heidi Thummel, director of business development and the firm’s M&A project manager.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome new teammates in Texas,” Thummel said. “GBA is adding a group of outstanding technical professionals who will expand our capabilities, and Jay Engineering is gaining the support of a firm that can help provide opportunities for growth and development.”

For more information, visit www.gbateam.com.