PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Langan Engineering & Environmental Services acquired Adams Consulting Engineers Inc. Adams is headquartered in Dallas with additional offices in Austin and Tyler, Texas. The acquisition, only the second in Langan’s 50-year history, helps accelerate the firm’s growth in Texas, where Langan has operated since 2015 in Houston. With this move, Langan now has more than 1,300 employees across 36 offices.

“Shortly after we opened in Houston, clients began putting Langan on projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin,” said David T Gockel, president/CEO, Langan. “Now, with the addition of Adams, we’ll have a substantial workforce in these major markets with native Texans whose knowledge of the local markets is unsurpassed. Rob Adams and his leadership team have built an impressive business and culture that aligns extremely well with ours, and we are excited to have them join the Langan family.”

Adams, founded in 1980, provides land development (site/civil) engineering and landscape architecture services and holds long-standing relationships with clients and design partners both local and national. Like Langan, Adams supports multiple development markets, including residential, commercial, and institutional clients in education and health care. Langan will expand its geotechnical and environmental services in Dallas and Austin.

“We have had multiple opportunities to join large A/E firms and equity companies, but we wanted to become part of a successful, client-focused consulting firm whose culture matches well with Adams — and that’s Langan,” said Rob Adams, who joins Langan as a principal. “From my first conversation with Dave Gockel and subsequent meetings with Langan’s corporate and regional office leaders, it was clear that this is a great move for both firms, and I am especially excited about providing new career growth opportunities for all of our employees.”

All of Adams’ leadership team is joining Langan, which now has four offices and more than 70 employees in Texas. Jack Garner and Bryan Rossman, who lead offices in Austin and Tyler, respectively, join Langan as Associates. They will be working closely with Gregory Elko, managing principal, who oversees Langan’s Texas expansion, and Kyle Bogardus, principal-in-charge of Langan’s Houston office.

“Kyle Bogardus has done a tremendous job growing our Houston office, and I am confident that adding Adams to Langan will quickly build upon our Lone Star State success,” said Gockel. “We are now better positioned to support our clients in the real estate development and energy sectors as they keep pace with the strong population growth occurring in the great state of Texas.”

AEC Advisors and the law firm of Lawson & Weitzen advised Langan, and facilitated this asset-purchase transaction. For more information, visit www.langan.com.