WASHINGTON — North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris for President and Vice President of the U.S. The organization issued the following statement from NABTU President Sean McGarvey:

"North America's Building Trades Unions are proud to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for President of the United States. With so much at stake right now, America needs responsible, forward-thinking White House leadership that delivers on its promises and reflects American shared values. We need a president who keeps his word and will put America on a better path forward. A path where our Constitution is honored and protected; our Bill of Rights is supported; our top government leader respects every man, woman, and child, no matter their background; the norms of a democratic government are followed; oppression and racism are not tolerated; and truth, dignity, and justice are equally served for all. Joe Biden will be that President.

“Understanding the seriousness of the job he is seeking, especially with the pandemic and recession, Joe Biden will deliver for America’s working class because he’s done it before. He values America’s diverse middle class and the union workers who built and preserve it. Joe Biden knows the construction industry, all frontline essential workers, and, indeed, the entire nation need strong labor protections, health and retirement security, and the economic opportunity that collective bargaining provides – and his policies will ensure it. Furthermore, his plan to build vibrant, sustainable infrastructure and a secure energy future will support union building trades workers and their families.

“After four years of broken promises and the Trump administration’s war on the middle class, we need a pro-building trades union administration, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the right choice.”

