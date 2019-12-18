North American Building Trades Unions Issue Statement on Congressional Spending Package

WASHINGTON — Today, North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) issued the following statement from president Sean McGarvey on the House passage of a $1.4 trillion federal spending package:

“NABTU appreciates the inclusion of the permanent repeal of the misguided Cadillac tax in the year-end spending package agreed to by Congressional negotiators,” McGarvey said. “Since its inception, the building trades and their allies have worked to repeal this misguided policy that would undermine the healthcare coverage of millions of hard-working Americans and their families. Furthermore, we applaud lawmakers for agreeing to advance the bipartisan American Miners Act that will secure coal miners pensions for them and their families. We now look forward to continuing our work with Congress and the administration to stabilize the entirety of the multi-employer pension system with a fair, equitable, and durable solution that strengthens and ensures retirement security for millions of American families.”

For more information, visit www.nabtu.org.