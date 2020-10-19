ATLANTA — ASHRAE has announced the recipients of 30 society scholarships, totaling $167,000 for the 2020-21 academic year.

“We are extremely proud of the 2020-2021 ASHRAE Scholarship recipients,” said Michel Hayek chair of the ASHRAE scholarship trustees. “These individuals represent the future of the HVACR industry, and ASHRAE is pleased to support this bright future by providing scholarship opportunities to students each year.”

The following awards provide a $10,000 scholarship:

Willis H. Carrier Scholarships

Kylene Landenberger, mechanical engineering, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, and Molly Sizemore, architectural engineering, Pennsylvania State University, are the recipients of a Willis H. Carrier Scholarship established by the Carrier Corp. in memory of its founder, who installed the world’s first scientifically designed air-conditioning system.

Reuben Trane Scholarships

William Welch, mechanical engineering, University of California – Los Angeles; Owen Lutz, architectural engineering, Kansas State University; and Alexis Sheeto, architectural engineering, Pennsylvania State University are the recipients of a Reuben Trane Scholarship, which is to be awarded over two years and was established by the Trane Co. in memory its founder, an innovative engineer, inventor and business executive, who held 28 patents.

Gordon V.R. Holness Engineering Scholarship

Haley Webbert, mechanical engineering, University of Nevada – Reno, is the recipient of the Gordon V.R. Holness Engineering Scholarship named in honor of Holness, an ASHRAE presidential member, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, and Life Member, who served as the society’s president in 2009-2010.

Gordon V.R. Holness Engineering Technology Scholarship

Andrew Scott, architectural engineering technology, Vermont Technical College, is the recipient of the Gordon V.R. Holness Engineering Technology Scholarship.

The following awards provide one-year $5,000 scholarships:

Frank M. Coda Scholarship

Jon Cowart, electrical engineering, Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the Frank M. Coda Scholarship, created in memory of ASHRAE’s former executive vice president, who served from 1981-2004.

Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship

Christina Adams, industrial engineering, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, is the recipient of the Lynn G. Bellenger Engineering Scholarship, which recognizes female undergraduate engineering students and is named in memory of the society’s first female president, who served as the society’s president in 2010-2011.

Alwin B. Newton Scholarship

Xianchen Hao, architectural engineering, University of Kansas, is the recipient of the Alwin B. Newton Scholarship, which is named for an industry pioneer and ASHRAE Fellow who was granted 219 patents.

David C.J. Peters Scholarship

Isabella Gayoso, mechanical engineering, Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the David C. J. Peters Scholarship, created by Southland Industries to honor Peters, an advocate of recruiting quality.

Duane Hanson Scholarship

Christian Fauer, mechanical engineering, Auburn University, is the recipient of the Duane Hanson Scholarship, established by Gayner Engineers and is named for the company’s former president.

Legacy Scholarship

Sean Lacey, mechanical engineering, University of Akron, is the recipient of the Legacy Scholarship.

ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship

Ian Durr, mechanical engineering, Kennesaw State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region IV Benny Bootle Scholarship named for a former Region IV chair and regional director on the ASHRAE board of directors.

James R. Bullock Jr. Scholarship

Kayla McIntosh, architectural engineering, North Carolina A&T State University, is the recipient of the James R. Bullock Jr. Scholarship, named in memory of the late Bullock Jr., P.E., Life Member of ASHRAE, who served as president of Environmental Air Systems Inc.

Donald Brady Scholarship

LeeRoy Nchinda, architectural engineering, North Carolina A&T State University, is the recipient of the Donald Brady Scholarship. The scholarship was created by Donald Brady, Life Member of ASHRAE and a presidential member of ASHRAE’s North Piedmont Chapter.

Prem Jain Scholarship

Aashni Ujra, architectural engineering, Heriot Watt University, is the recipient of the Prem Jain Scholarship. The scholarship was created by Dr. Prem Jain, Life Member of ASHRAE, founder of ASHRAE’s India Chapter-at-Large, presidential member of the ASHRAE India Chapter, and founder and presidential member of the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE).

General Scholarship

Hunter Swope, architectural engineering, University of Cincinnati, is the recipient of the General Scholarship.

Engineering Technology Scholarships

Thomas Guilfoil, mechanical engineering technology, State University of New York – Canton, and William Fretwell, architectural engineering technology, Vermont Technical, are the recipients of an Engineering Technology Scholarship.

Freshman Engineering Scholarship

Joseph Kawiecki, mechanical engineering, Purdue University, is the recipient of the Freshman Engineering Scholarship.

The following awards provide one-year $3,000 scholarships:

Henry Adams Scholarship

Stephen Batsa, mechanical engineering, Dalhousie University, is the recipient of the Henry Adams Scholarship, named in memory of charter member and sixth president of ASHRAE’s predecessor society, ASHVE.

ASHRAE Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship

William Hanna, mechanical engineering, Stevens Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region I Setty Family Foundation Scholarship, named in honor of Boggarm Setty, Fellow ASHRAE, Life Member.

ASHRAE Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship

Alexandra Brown, architectural engineering, Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region III Setty Family Foundation Scholarship.

ASHRAE Region VIII Scholarship

Simon Devlin, mechanical and aerospace engineering, Oklahoma State University, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Region VIII Scholarship.

ASHRAE Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship

Stanley Roberts, mechanical engineering technology, Sinclair Community College, is the recipient of the ASHRAE Central New York Chapter King-Traugott Scholarship, named in memory of ASHRAE Life Members Fritz Traugott, Ph.D., Fellow ASHRAE, and Harry King.

High School Senior Scholarships

Seth Hoffman, mechanical engineering, Iowa State University; Braeden Duwa, mechanical engineering, University of Alabama; Noah Czelusta, mechanical engineering, Columbia University; and Seth Reissig, mechanical engineering, Baylor University are the recipients of a High School Senior Scholarship.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 undergraduate engineering, technology, regional/chapter, and university-specific scholarships. The application deadline is Dec. 1.

For more information, visit www.ashrae.org/scholarships.