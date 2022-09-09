DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane® by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, is proud to announce the recipients of the Trane Technician of the Future Scholarship for 2022. Trane is awarding $106,000 to 28 deserving students across North America who are seeking a technical education as they prepare to enter the field of HVAC or building automation. Now in its second year, the program saw a 33% increase in the number of scholarships granted from the inaugural year, as well as a 36% increase in the award amount.

The recipients and the schools they plan to attend are:

Lucas Baker – University of Northwestern Ohio

Spencer Barkdoll – Metropolitan Community College

Kayden Butler – Lewis Clark State College

Marlin Campbell – Midlands Technical College

Alfred Dalrymple – College of Southern Nevada

Jesse Durbin – Jefferson Community and Technical College

Alan Dzinic – Jones Technical Institute

Tony Gordon – Jones Technical Institute

Christopher Hall – Florida State College at Jacksonville

Johnny Hammonds – Pinellas Technical College - St. Petersburg Campus

Tristen Ingram – Savannah Technical College

Mark Jommel Santiago – Seneca College

Robin Kendziorski – Ferris State University

Antonio Lamancusa – Grand Rapids Community College

Joseph Larez – Perry Technical Institute

Sarah-Kay Lemuel – Southeast Community College - Milford Campus

Christian Moffett – Jefferson Community and Technical College

John Pratt – British Columbia Institute of Technology

Charles Randall – Central New Mexico Community College

Joey Raucci – Hudson Valley Community College

Luke Reader – Western Technical College

Jacob Robbins – Perry Technical Institute

Martin Rodriguez Landeros – CSN

Gary Shafer – Hill College

Evan Smith – Pennsylvania College of Technology

Chris Stevens – Collins County Community College

Miguel Trujillo – Hudson Valley Community College

Bryce Vincent – Aiken Technical College

“Congratulations to this year’s Trane Technician of the Future scholarship recipients,” said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. “We are proud to help these 28 aspiring technicians launch a successful career in the HVAC and building controls industry. This scholarship program is one of the ways Trane is helping build the next generation of HVAC technicians and operators who will make significant industry contributions in the years to come.”

This year’s recipients were selected from a pool of finalists on the basis of academic performance, leadership and participation, long-term career and educational goals, financial need, and other criteria. Recipients enrolled part-time receive $2,500 each; recipients enrolled full-time receive $4,000 each. Awards may be used for all education-related expenses.

Eighty-six percent of the recipients are enrolled in programs full time, and many are enrolled in academic institutions that are NC3 Certification Centers, which give technical school students exceptional hands-on experience in state-of-the-art learning environments, provide access to the most current, relevant curriculum available and are taught in well-equipped labs. NC3 sponsorship is just one way Trane is helping to positively impact career and technical education, and workforce development, in the HVAC and energy efficiency industry.

The Trane Technician of the Future Scholarship aligns with Trane Technologies’ Sustainable Futures, which brings bold action globally to uplift under-represented students through education and pathways to green and STEM careers.

Details and eligibility requirements for the 2023 Trane Technician of the Future scholarship will be available on the application site in January 2023 at https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/tranetechnician.