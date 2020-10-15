ATLANTA — ASHRAE has announced that the 2021 AHR Expo, originally scheduled to be held Jan. 25-27, 2021, at McCormick Place in Chicago, has been cancelled. ASHRAE; Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), and show management worked to explore every possibility that could lead to hosting an in-person event, but, unfortunately, the pandemic continues to present challenges and unpredictable variables.

The 2021 ASHRAE Winter Virtual Conference, which will include a mixture of live, pre-recorded, and on-demand sessions, is scheduled to take place on Feb. 9-11, 2021.

“The board of directors has carefully considered what course of action would be best for ASHRAE members, the committees that conduct the society’s business, the industry we serve, and the AHR Expo,” said Charles E Gulledge III, P.E., 2020-2021 ASHRAE president. “The pandemic has affected everyone, requiring that we adapt to existing conditions in our personal and professional endeavors, and our decision to cancel the 2021 AHR Expo is a reflection of necessary adjustments.”

ASHRAE committee, council, and board meetings will take place virtually in January. More information and details will be available in the coming weeks.

“Current health rules regarding social distancing and large gatherings makes it impossible for us to provide the experience that our attendees expect at the AHR Expo,” said Jeff Littleton, executive vice president, ASHRAE. “As leaders in the built environment, we have a responsibility to protect health and wellbeing of attendees, exhibitors, and staff. While we could not find a path forward to host the expo in 2021, we anticipate an even greater show in 2022 in Las Vegas.”

Additional information about the 2021 ASHRAE Winter Virtual Conference and committee meetings, including registration details will be made available soon on the ASHRAE website so please continue to check ashrae.org/Chicago. For further questions regarding the AHR Expo 2021 show, please visit www.ahrexpo.com.