WESTPORT, Conn. — AHR Expo show management has announced the postponement of the 2021 AHR Expo in Chicago.

Both McCormick Place and Choose Chicago, an organization dedicated to bringing visitors to the city, recognize how vital the event — originally scheduled for Jan. 25-27 — is to the city and have offered show management the dates of March 15-17, 2021, to host the event.

In a survey conducted by AHR Expo organizers, the proposed move to March is preferred by nearly 80% of exhibitors and attendees. The decision to postpone the original planned

January dates was difficult; however, representatives from the AHR Expo; ASHRAE; and Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) are encouraged about hosting a live event in March and continue to explore feasibility. A final decision is expected no later than Oct. 15.

“We continue to exhaust all possibilities that will allow us to host a safe and successful event for all industry stakeholders,” said Mark Stevens, show manager. “But we have to take into account that there are barriers for allowances within the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago that we cannot control. We remain cautiously optimistic that we can meet together in Chicago in March.”

In consideration of the significant planning and preparation required to participate in the show, AHR Expo show management, along with cosponsors ASHRAE and AHRI, will make the final determination and announcement on or before October 15th. While six months remain between now and March, a decision to make a final call well in advance will allow both exhibitors and attendees to more easily plan.

Throughout the spring and summer, a number of meetings have been held to explore all possible avenues in order to produce a safe and successful show in Chicago. In partnership with show cosponsors and the advisory committee, show management has been in close contact with McCormick Place, the city of Chicago, show vendors, and other officials to provide the best guidance to host the event. These meetings will continue throughout the month as all options are considered.

“All of us in the industry understand the vital role HVACR plays in the world. We at AHR

Expo know the importance of the show in providing a unique environment where members of the HVACR community can congregate to learn, share, and grow as professionals while experiencing all that’s new in the industry,” said Stevens. “I think we all understand the challenges this year has presented thus far, and while HVACR has emerged as a primary player in how we can hope to combat COVID-19 and other pandemic threats of the future, there are safety, governmental, and practical considerations that have to be taken into account.”

Show management will continue to follow updates within the state of Illinois, the

governor’s office, as well as the CDC and other advisory councils. For more information, visit www.ahrexpo.com.