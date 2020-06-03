AHR Expo Scheduled to Return in 2021

CHIGAGO — The 2021 AHR Expo will take place on Monday, Jan.25-27, 2021, at the McCormick Place, in Chicago.

AHR Expo Show Management, industry partners, endorsing organizations, and industry colleagues are committed to hosting a safe event experience in January 2021. AHR Expo management is communicating with Chicago city officials, vendors, and industry partners to follow necessary guidelines.

After a successful 2020 debut, the AHR Expo will again host some of the industry’s top podcasters in three Podcast Pavilions, including The HVAC Jerks, HVAC School with Bryan Orr, Mike Mayberry - HVAC Refer Guy, ToolPros with Brent Ridley, HVAC Uncensored with Gil Cavey, HVAC 360 with Matt Nelson, Service Business Mastery with Tersh Blissett, and others.

The 2021 AHR Expo will offer the following:

A robust educational program, including ASHRAE Learning Institute courses, certification exams, free product and technology previews, free seminars from industry leaders, and Trend Talks from industry experts;

Industry association meetings held in conjunction with the show; and

ASHRAE Winter Conference held concurrently with the show.

Special show features include the following:

Building Automation and Control Showcase;

Software Center;

New Product and Technology Theater presentations; and

AHR Expo Innovation Awards Ceremony

For more information, visit www.ahrexpo.com.