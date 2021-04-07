SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Charles Bertuch, P.E., principal, energy conservation, at national architecture, engineering, and planning firm Bergmann, has been elected as a regional members council representative (RMCR) for ASHRAE Region I. Region I encompasses the Northeast (from Maine to New Jersey) and is the organization’s largest region with more than 5,000 members.

With more than 30 years of experience, Bertuch’s expertise includes design of energy conservation projects, renewable energy analysis and design, and LEED consulting. He has been a member of ASHRAE since 1988 and has served on the Central New York (CNY) Chapter Board of Governors for more than a decade, serving as chapter president before being invited to join the regional leadership. During his time with the CNY chapter, Bertuch has led several initiatives that include updating a home for developmentally disabled individuals with new HVAC, lighting, and efficient fixtures; donating refrigeration training equipment to the local BOCES HVAC tech program; and annual sponsorship of a Syracuse University senior design project. This inventive thinking and community-focused mindset is something Bertuch looks to bring to his new leadership position with Region I.

“I want our chapter’s activities and projects to inspire others in the region to do the same and make the most of their time in this organization,” said Bertuch. “Members can’t overlook the opportunity to brainstorm, innovate, and really make a difference in their local communities and industry. I’m truly honored and happy to be able to contribute.”

The representative position is the first step of the six-year succession cycle leading to ASHRAE Region I director regional chair, the top role in the region. Bertuch most recently served as AHSRAE regional vice chair for chapter technology transfer. He is a former board member and chair of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), New York Upstate Chapter and currently serves as a member of Sustainable Syracuse. For more information, visit www.bergmannpc.com.