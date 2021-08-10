ST. LOUIS — Nortek Air Solutions (NAS), a manufacturer of custom HVAC systems, announced an 8%-12% price increase on all of its products, effective Aug. 16, 2021.

The increase is a result of surging commodity prices and continued availability shortages on materials such as steel, copper, aluminum, and resin, along with third-party component vendor price increases. Depending on the customization of the product, in some cases pricing may surpass 12% due to material choice, components, and options. For more information, visit www.nortekair.com.