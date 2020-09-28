SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck recently redesigned its AMD line of Air Measuring Dampers that combines an accurate airflow measuring station and a low leakage control damper into one compact unit. The differential pressure Air Measuring Station (AMS) now includes extruded aluminum air measuring tubes instead of galvanized steel for a sleeker design. The AMD damper series comes standard with a modulating actuator and a properly sized pressure transducer that outputs a signal proportional to cfm. By adding a factory-supplied controller, such as Greenheck’s Vari-Green® constant volume controller, the AMD series airflow measuring dampers become a turnkey solution for measuring and controlling the flow of air.

Four damper models are available: AMD-23 combines an AMS with a VCD-23 damper (3V style blades); AMD-33 combines an AMS with a VCD-33 damper (airfoil blades); AMD-42 combines an AMS with a VCD-42 damper (extruded aluminum airfoil blades); and AMD-42V combines an AMS with a VCD-42V damper (vertical extruded aluminum airfoil blades). Airflow measuring products help buildings meet the minimum outdoor air requirements of ASHRAE Standard 62.1 or California Title 24 by providing accurate monitoring and control of outside air. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.