SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck recently redesigned its Energy Core Ventilator (ECV) line, ensuring the best unit performance in the smallest footprint available for space-sensitive indoor or outdoor installations. Model ECV features direct drive plenum fans with variable frequency drives (VFDs) replacing the forward curved fans typically found in energy core ventilators. The high-efficiency direct drive plenum fans significantly reduce motor horsepower requirements and corresponding electrical wire and circuit breaker sizes. The VFDs facilitate ease of balancing at start-up and no belts simplify maintenance. Reduced sound power levels are backed by radiated sound data tested in accordance with AMCA 320-07.

With airflow capacity up to 5,000 cfm, Greenheck energy core ventilators are available with an AHRI-certified fiber membrane (-FM) core or washable polymer membrane (-PM) core for easy cleaning. Model ECV features double wall construction and optional lift-off or hinged access for flexible installation in both new and retrofit applications. Stand-alone microprocessor controls enable management of downstream electric heaters and heating/cooling coils. Additional options include frost, fan speed, and economizer controls. Greenheck energy core ventilators are ideal for schools, dormitories, hospitals, nursing homes, and offices. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.