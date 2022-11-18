SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck added air distribution products to its product line, making it even easier to specify a complete ventilation system from one supplier. Greenheck’s air distribution products include an extensive selection of grilles, registers, diffusers (GRDs), and air terminal units (ATUs) that are designed, engineered, and tested to meet a wide range of performance and aesthetic requirements. Greenheck offers hundreds of air distribution product models, including supply and exhaust grilles and registers, ceiling diffusers, linear diffusers and grilles, plenum slot diffusers, and VAV diffusers. Air terminal units include single-duct, dual-duct, constant-volume, variable-volume, and retrofit models.

Air distribution products are also offered for specialty applications, such as displacement ventilation for spaces with ceiling heights of 9 feet or greater allowing more heated waste air to be removed. Stainless steel GRDs are available for applications requiring corrosion resistance and durability. A complete line of fire-rated air distribution products is designed for use in three-hour, fire-rated exposed grid suspended ceilings. Engineered polymer products are also available for environments with nonferrous requirements, like MRI rooms, pools, and water treatment plants. The addition of air distribution products complements Greenheck’s comprehensive air movement, control, and conditioning product line and allows Greenheck to be a single-source supplier in creating safe, healthy, and comfortable spaces in commercial and institutional building projects. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com/products/air-distribution.