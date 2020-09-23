SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck’s line of high-volume low-speed (HVLS) fans continues to grow with the addition of model DC-5, a five-blade HVLS fan incorporating a sleek, lightweight design. DC-5 fans weigh less than 100 pounds and feature a plug-and-play wiring design for quick, easy installation. Designed for commercial building applications, the DC-5 is the best performing HVLS fan in its class with up to 30% more airflow and 60% larger coverage areas than other products on the market. The unique direct drive motor allows the DC-5 to run up to 10 dBA quieter and 20% more efficiently than other HVLS fans. Licensed to bear the AMCA Seal for Circulating Fan Performance, the DC-5 is available in four sizes ranging from 8-14 feet in diameter with performance capacities up to 55,800 cfm.

DC-5 fans ship with more than 10 standard safety features, including fan impact detection, intelligent VFD and motor protection, and redundant fan restraint systems. Full color customization and an array of accessories are available, including automatic controls based on building temperature and humidity. A 115V- or 208-230-V single-phase power input allows for easy integration in commercial buildings. Greenheck model DC-5 fans are ideal for destratification, comfort cooling and condensation prevention in offices, schools, restaurants, fitness centers, and automotive facilities. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.