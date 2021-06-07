SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck has doubled its line of DC-5 high volume low speed (HVLS) fans with the introduction of four new smaller sizes. The five-blade HVLS fan is now available in 4.3-, 5-, 6-, and 7-foot diameter sizes, in addition to the line’s 8- to 14-foot diameter sizes for more design flexibility.

The new smaller sizes offer cooling effects up to 7°F with large coverage areas. Featuring a sleek, lightweight design, the 4.3- to 7-foot DC-5 fans weigh less than 30 pounds; feature a plug-and-play wiring design for quick, easy installation; and can be mounted to a fan-rated junction box to accommodate a variety of ceiling structures. The unique, direct drive electronically commutated motor (ECM) allows the DC-5 to run quietly and efficiently. A 115-V single phase power input allows for easy integration in commercial buildings. Full color customization and an array of accessories are available, including automatic controls based on building temperature and humidity.

The 4.3- to 7-foot DC-5 fan sizes offer performance capacities from 6,401-15,108 cfm and are Energy Star-certified. DC-5 fans in the 8- to 14-foot sizes offer performance capacities from 29,000-55,800 cfm and are licensed to bear the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA) seal for Circulating Fan Performance. Greenheck DC-5 fans are ideal for destratification and comfort cooling in offices, schools, restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores, hotels, and multifamily housing. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.