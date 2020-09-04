LAKE MARY, Fla. — FARO Technologies Inc., a global manufacturer of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the 3D metrology; architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC); and public safety analytics markets, has hired two industry veterans to join its senior leadership team and manage the global hardware and software R&D teams. Avi Ray-Chaudhuri will serve as vice president of hardware R&D and Wesley Tilley will serve as vice president of software R&D, joined the company on Aug. 31.

“As FARO continues to increase its focus on cloud-based software applications that enable long-term differentiation of our 3D solutions, we are adding critical talent to FARO’s executive team to lead both our software and hardware R&D organizations that will accelerate our product development efforts,” said Michael Burger, president and CEO of FARO. “I am thrilled to have two industry leaders like Wes and Avi join our organization and lead these teams.”

Ray-Chaudhuri has more than 20 years of leadership success in diverse industries including semiconductor, advanced lithography, and laser development. Most recently, he served as vice president of engineering, commercial lasers for Lumentum, where he significantly reduced the product development cycle time and implemented best-in-class program management, engineering, and operations practices. Ray-Chaudhuri earned a doctor of philosophy, electrical engineering, from the University of Wisconsin and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Princeton University.

Tilley brings more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, primarily in the areas of product management and R&D leadership. He most recently served as vice president of communications software as a service at Oracle, where he led a strategic shift in global business unit strategy to cloud native, SaaS offerings in the telecommunications space. Tilley has an MBA in general management from Duke University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from North Carolina State University. For more information, visit www.faro.com.