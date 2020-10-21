MASON, Ohio — The Harris Products Group, a Lincoln Electric company, announced that Kimberly Elliott has joined its executive team as vice president of strategy and technology. In this role, she will support Harris' growth strategy by expanding Harris’ market presence through innovative new products and strategic acquisitions.

Elliott joins Harris after having served in several executive capacities with American Greetings Corp., including her most recent role where she led the company's Asian operations. Previously, she led the American Greetings account team for a leading North American retailer, where she managed commercial activities and operations associated with more than $800 million in sales.

In addition to having led global and cross-functional teams, Elliott has extensive experience in strategic management, manufacturing technology, and engineering that is complementary to Harris’ Higher Standard 2025 Strategy goals and objectives.

Elliott began her professional career as a senior metallurgical engineer with Alcoa, where she developed manufacturing processes and oversaw critical programs. Later she managed the successful development and launch of new products manufactured in 13 international facilities. She also worked for several years with Booz & Company, the global management consulting firm, where she helped clients develop comprehensive strategies for growth.

Elliott earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in materials science and engineering at Case Western Reserve University, and an MBA with concentrations in marketing and strategic management from the University of Chicago.

“Kim’s background aligns with our 2025 strategy, which is focused on operational excellence and continued innovation and product development,” said David Nangle, president, Harris Products Group. “Her global experience will prove to be a valuable asset to our team and our international growth.”

