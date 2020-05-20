Fujitsu Names Dennis Stinson VP of Sales, Erin Mezle VP of Marketing

PINE BROOK, N.J. — Fujitsu General America has separated its sales and marketing functions into two positions, now with a vice president of sales and a vice president of marketing.

Dennis Stinson, who has served as director of national accounts for the past year and as regional sales manager for four years prior to that, has been promoted to vice president of sales. Stinson led Fujitsu’s unitary launch last year and maintains great relationships with national accounts. All sales segments and departments now report to Stinson.

Erin Mezle has served in multiple roles at Fujitsu for the past 20 years. She has been named vice president of marketing. Most recently, she has excelled as marketing director and has exhibited the skills needed to run a marketing department. Mezle is well respected throughout the organization and in field sales.