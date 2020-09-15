NEW YORK — WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy, announced three key changes to its leadership aimed at ensuring continuity in business growth and strengthening the company’s brand in emerging markets.

John D. Porcari, who has served as president of U.S. Advisory Services since 2014, has accepted a prominent leadership role outside WSP in support of U.S. national policy. He will continue to support WSP clients as a senior advisor in Advisory Services.

Porcari’s successor is Denise Turner Roth, the WSP USA chief development officer since 2018.

And Corey Dade, a public relations strategist and former award-winning journalist, was appointed vice president of communications.

Roth is the first woman, and the first African-American woman, to lead a business line at WSP USA. Dade is the first African American to lead communications at the company.

“I’m excited to announce these changes to our leadership to sustain our momentum in growing the business and position WSP USA in emerging markets as a premier engineering and professional services firm,” said Lou Cornell, president and CEO, WSP USA. “I’m especially proud that the appointments of Denise and Corey uphold our commitment to live inclusion and diversity in everything we do and ensure that our leadership reflects the communities we serve.”

John Porcari

Porcari grew the U.S. Advisory Services practice to nearly 500 professionals from about 65 consultants, including an expansion of research and development, planning, asset management, grants, and project finance service offerings to clients. Porcari helped secure and deliver several major projects for WSP, including the Gateway Program, a comprehensive rail investment program for the Northeast Corridor; the California High-Speed Rail; and the New York MTA Transportation Reinvention Commission.

Denise Turner Roth

Roth’s promotion returns her to U.S Advisory Services, where she began her career at WSP in 2017 as a senior advisor. As chief development officer since 2018, Roth elevated client engagement and communications and aligned those functions with WSP USA’s growth strategy.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to succeed John, who built the industry’s gold standard consulting business and led the expansion of our client offerings,” Roth said. “I’m eager to partner with my talented colleagues in Advisory Services as well as draw on my two decades of government experience, to deliver our strategic consulting capabilities.”

Prior to joining WSP, Roth led marquee economic development initiatives at the local, state, and federal levels. She served as head of the U.S. General Services Administration, the federal agency responsible for government property management and procurement. She previously was city manager for Greensboro, North Carolina, where she generated more than $75 million in city enhancements.

Roth earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Mason University, where she also received an honorary doctorate of letters in recognition of her distinguished public service. She is a fellow to the National Academy of Public Administration.

Corey Dade

As vice president of communications, Dade will lead all communications and marketing functions and will be responsible for strategies that enhance client engagement, support the business lines, and strengthen the WSP USA brand.

Dade previously worked as global manager of external communications and social responsibility for an international engineering and construction firm Bechtel. He also was a senior vice president at the global communications agency Burson-Marsteller, counselling Fortune 500 companies and large nonprofit organizations.

Dade was an award-winning journalist at NPR, The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe, Detroit Free Press, and The Miami Herald. He frequently appeared on MSNBC, CNN, and other outlets. He is a member of the National Press Club and the Arthur W. Page Society’s Page Up program for communication executives, and a past executive board member of the National Association of Black Journalists. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.