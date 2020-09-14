WESTFIELD, Mass. — SpacePak’s Solstice Inverter Monoblock (SIM Series) air-to-water heat pump is an innovative solution for applications aiming to reduce energy consumption, energy costs, and environmental impact. Utilizing inverter compressors and DC-driven fan motors for optimal load matching, the SIM provides highly efficient performance.

The SIM is available in 3- and 5-ton models to provide hydronic comfort and carbon-free efficient energy consumption for heating and cooling in residential and light commercial applications. An advanced touchscreen control package provides an ultra-easy user interface to deliver the ultimate in personalized comfort.

The SIM is ideal for zoning and can be used in conjunction with SpacePak’s hydronic air handlers and fan coils as well as other hydronic emitter options out there. For more information, visit www.spacepak.com.