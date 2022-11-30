TOWSON, Md. — DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and provider of total job site solutions, announced the DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ system, a new line of attachments to quickly convert select impact drivers into fast, powerful cutting tools. Designed to improve user productivity and provide unmatched value, the DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ system is rolling out with two attachments: a Copper Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWACPRIR) and PVC/PEX Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWAPVCIR) that quickly attach to select DEWALT® 20V MAX* and other pro-grade 18V Impact Drivers‡turning them into powerful cutting tools.

“The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT line is a revolutionary new addition to the wide range of tools and accessories tradespeople typically reach for on the job site,” said Doug Redpath, president, hand tools, accessories and storage, at Stanley Black & Decker. “Instead of purchasing separate dedicated pipe cutting tools, IMPACT CONNECT attachments leverage the power of users’ current impact drivers‡ to perform the job quickly with less cutting effort.”

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT Copper Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWACPRIR) and PVC/PEX Pipe Cutter Attachment (DWAPVCIR) are the first offerings within this DEWALT platform and are ideal for pipe fitting, plumbing, HVAC, and home renovation. Designed to boost user productivity, the attachments require 100 times less cutting effort than a manual cutter and with the quick-change brace system, the attachments are connected in seconds allowing for seamless conversion from pipe cutting tools to a traditional impact driver.

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT™ Copper Pipe Cutter Attachment features:

Four times faster cuts with up to 1 in. maximum cut capacity

A ½- and ¾-inch cutting wheel is optimized for cutting performance and speed (a 1-inch cutting wheel is sold separately).

An ultra-sharp blade to make clean efficient cut through types K, L, and M copper pipe

Exceptional maneuverability with 360-degree rotation to cut at any angle

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT PVC/PEX Pipe Cutter Attachment features:

Six times faster cuts with up to a 2-inch cut capacity in schedule 80 PVC

An ultra-sharp blade for clean, square cuts

Exceptional maneuverability with 360-degree rotation to cut at any angle.

The DEWALT IMPACT CONNECT Copper Pipe Cutter Attachment and IMPACT CONNECT PVC/PEX Pipe Cutter Attachment will be available in late 2022 where DEWALT products are sold. For more information, visit

.