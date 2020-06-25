Gentherm Announces New Independent Director

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — Gentherm, a developer of innovative thermal management technologies, appointed David Heinzmann to the company’s board of directors, effective Aug. 11.

Heinzmann is president and CEO and a member of the board of directors of Littelfuse Inc., a global manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing. He has served as president and CEO since 2017, leading the strategic direction, customer development, and new product strategy of Littelfuse. He began his career with Littelfuse in 1985 as a manufacturing engineer and has held positions of increasing responsibility, including vice president, global operations from 2007-2013 and COO from 2014-2016. Heinzmann previously served on the board of directors of Pulse Electronics Corp. from 2014 until its acquisition by Oaktree Capital Management in 2015.

“We are pleased to welcome David to Gentherm’s board of directors,” said Ronald Hundzinski, chair of the board of Gentherm. “David brings broad transformational experience across multiple disciplines and industries, which will be an asset to Gentherm’s board. As CEO, he has delivered exceptional shareholder value by creating and deploying the Littelfuse strategy to double the size of the company over five years.”

Heinzmann’s strong track record as a leader and innovator make him an ideal board member to further Gentherm’s realization of our focused growth strategy and to create shareholder value, said Phil Eyler, president and CEO of Gentherm.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and his excellent strategic instincts will be invaluable to Gentherm,” he said. “I look forward to his insight and counsel and am excited for him to join as a new member of our board of directors.”

Heinzmann holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and is a graduate of Stanford Directors’ College at Stanford University Law School and AeA/Stanford Executive Institute at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. For more information, visit www.gentherm.com.