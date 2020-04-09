Gentherm’s Maurice E.P. Gunderson Announces His Retirement

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — Gentherm a developer of thermal management technologies, announced that board of directors member Maurice E.P. Gunderson announced his intention to retire at the end of his current term and that he will not be standing for reelection at the company’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

Gunderson has served as a director of the company since 2007. He is currently chair of the corporate governance committee and a member of the audit, nominating, and technology committees.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Maurice for his significant contributions to Gentherm over the past 13 years,” said Phil Eyler, president and CEO of Gentherm. “We are grateful for the steady leadership Maurice has provided Gentherm, where he helped play a pivotal role in shaping the company. His extensive knowledge in thermodynamics and energy technologies has helped guide our leadership in advanced thermal management technologies. I would like to wish Maurice all the best following his retirement.”

Gunderson has served as the managing director of emeritus of the venture capital firm Autotech Ventures since February 2020, previously served as managing director from 2017 until January 2020, and was a managing member of the consulting firm Shingebiss LLC since 1999. Previously, he spent 14 years as the cofounder and managing director of Nth Power, a venture capital firm specializing in the energy sector; four years as senior partner at CMEA Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in energy and materials; and as managing director of Runway Capital. He currently serves as an advisor to Starburst Ventures; as director and president of Mt. Diablo Pilots Association; as director of Reggae Semiconductor Inc.; as director of XStream Trucking, Inc.; and as director and CFO of Herd It Through the Grapevine Herding Dog Rescue, all privately-held companies. Gunderson is also chairman of the Contra Costa County (California) Aviation Advisory Committee and Commissioner of the Contra Costa County Airport Land Use Commission.

Gunderson received bachelor and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University and an MBA from Stanford University. He is a registered P.E. in California, a Life Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

“It has been an honor to serve Gentherm as a director since 2007, where I am very proud to have been part of its story,” said Gunderson. “I have confidence in Gentherm’s leadership and board of directors and am certain Gentherm will continue to be an innovative leader in the industry.”

With the planned retirement of current chairman of the board, Francois J. Castaing, the Gentherm board will be seven directors as of the 2020 annual meeting. The nominating committee is conducting a search to identify two new board members, and the board intends to increase its size with the appointment of the new directors. For more information, visit www.gentherm.com.