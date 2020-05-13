Perceptive Technologies® Wireless Mounting System – Regal Beloit Corp.

BELOIT, Wis. — Regal Beloit Corp., a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission components, announced the introduction of new solutions for wireless vibration and temperature monitoring. The Perceptive Technologies® wireless monitoring system provides 24/7 services to help detect abnormalities in equipment before they become problematic.

This new Regal Perceptive Technologies wireless monitoring system eliminates the need to be near operating equipment and is adaptable to any industry. Monitoring can be performed on-site or from a cloud platform on equipment like fans, pumps, motors, and blowers.

Regal’s wireless monitoring system allows users to take advantage of the extensive industrial experience of the Perceptive Technologies team to monitor and analyze machinery remotely, helping to improve reliability and maximize production.

“Unlike other wireless systems that provide only basic diagnostic data, the Perceptive Technologies wireless monitoring system delivers complete raw and analyzed data to help manage assets and provide flexibility,” said Daniel Phillips, director, reliability and maintenance — CMRP for Regal. “Users receive easy-to-understand, actionable information without the need for manual diagnosis.”

The Regal team can configure, install, and commission a system tailored to a company’s specific needs. Expert analysis is also available, if needed, to provide recommendations for improved equipment reliability. For more information, visit https://www.regalbeloit.com/Brands/Perceptive-Technologies/Wireless-Monitoring.