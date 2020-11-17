BELOIT, Wis. — Regal Beloit Corp., a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission components, introduced its Browning TorqTitan notched belt.

The TorqTitan notched belt utilizes innovative elastomers, optimized cord arrangements, and notch profiles, making it a power-dense and energy-efficient V-belt. The high-horsepower belt requires no re-tensioning, maintenance, or downtime.

“The TorqTitan notched belt is the industry’s first bandless zero-maintenance V-belt,” said Jesse Dupuis, director of marketing — HVAC industry group at Regal. “The belt’s innovative minimal-stretch cord technology and a proprietary cord treatment process keep it from suffering from severe tension decay in the first hours after installation. So, no run-in period or any re-tensioning is required. This is especially convenient in difficult-to-reach belt drives. No re-tensioning means no machine or production downtime and helps reduce downtime costs for maintenance and plant engineers.”

The specially engineered shape in the notch design reduces bending stresses for improved flexibility, increased heat dissipation, and better performance on small pulley diameters. This improved flexibility helps increase belt life and lowers energy consumption while also improving drive performance.

The TorqTitan belt, with newly formulated EPDM rubber material, resists hardening to avoid cracking in temperatures up to 260°F, making it an ideal solution for hot-air HVAC applications or other high-temperature environments. Similarly, the belt maintains exceptional performance in extreme cold conditions as low as minus 58°. For more information on the Browning TorqTitan notched belt, visit www.regabeloit.com/torqtitan.